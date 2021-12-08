The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help from the community to identify someone connected to a November car burglary.
On Nov. 26, sheriff’s office deputies were called to 200 block of James Street in Inez about a vehicle burglary, according to a Wednesday news release.
The “unknown offender” burglarized a red 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, stole a purse with credit cards and personal identifiers, according to authorities. Later, they went to several department stores and charged over $11,000 worth of items, according to the news release.
“The subject seen in store security video is a white male in mid-20’s, short brown hair wearing a surgical mask. The suspect was wearing a red hoodie, displaying ‘Jesus Lives In My City,’ black Nike jogger pants and white tennis shoes,” according to the news release.
Community members with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-575-0651 or Investigator Jacob Valdez at 361-574-8013. People can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 and remain completely anonymous.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Austin man by officers Dec. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 7 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on suspicion of making a terroristic threat to a family or household member and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 64-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 8 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft valued at $100 — $750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Austin man by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, escape from custody and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest, search or transportation and bail jumping or failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
