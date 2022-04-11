A Victoria home was vandalized during the early morning hours Sunday, according to a police report.
The home received damage to the front yard, a mirror, pictures and the floor, according to the report. The home was located in the 100 block of Larimore Street. It was last known to be secure at 1 a.m. Sunday and the damage was found at 7 a.m.
The crime is being classified as criminal mischief causing damage worth $750-$2,500.
Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on an in-state warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on suspicion of burglary of habitation and by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria woman by troopers April 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Bloomington man by U.S. marshals April 8 charging him with 9 counts of possession of child pornography.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Goliad man by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on suspicion of burglary of habitation and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers April 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers April 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Port O'Connor man by officers April 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Converse man by troopers April 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Bloomington man by officers April 10 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of continuous violence against family, violation of bond or protective order, obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 10 on a warrant charging her with unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Irving woman by officers April 11 on a Deaf Smith County warrant charging her with theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old man by deputies April 11 on a Tarrant County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 66-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 11 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 11 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund site or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 11 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old man by deputies April 11 on suspicion of two counts of tampering with a government record and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers April 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 11 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in an unlawful carrying weapon in prohibited places case.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers April 11 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers April 11 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
