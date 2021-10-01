A 24-year-old Victoria man was arrested Thursday on charges accusing him of soliciting minors online for sex, according to jail records.
The man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers about 2:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Houston man by deputies Sept. 30 on surety off bond warrants charging him with in a possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon cases.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 30 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 -4 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 1 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 1 on bond forfeiture warrants in two driving while intoxicated cases and suspicion of theft of property $2,500 — $30,000 as well as unlicensed use of a criminal instrument.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of theft of property $2,500 — $30,000 and unlicensed use of a criminal instrument.
