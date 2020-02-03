Victoria man, 76, accused of indecent exposure
VICTORIA – A 76-year-old man was arrested Saturday by Victoria police officers on suspicion of indecent exposure and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
The Victoria man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande, after a person told police they had observed him exposing himself in the back seat of a parked vehicle at the location, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
The man had a firearm in his possession during the alleged indecent exposure, which led to an additional site arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, she said.
He was released from jail on the same day he was arrested, according to the Victoria County Jail's booking log.
Man, woman accused of injuring a child, elderly or disabled person
VICTORIA – Deputies with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office arrested a Victoria man and woman Friday on warrants charging them with causing reckless bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
The 47-year-old man and 46-year-old woman live together and are related, according to the Victoria County Jail's booking log.
The pair was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday and remained in custody until Saturday.
As of Monday, the case remained open and additional details were not available.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 31 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture on violation of probation in a property theft between $750-$2,500 and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 31 on a warrant charging her with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, a warrant charging him with duty on striking fixture or highway landscape causing more than $200 in damage and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 31 on a warrant charging him with duty on striking fixture or highway landscape less than $200.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Edna man by deputies Feb. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 1 on violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $500-$1,500 and suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of interference with emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury of a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and as on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Cuero man by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Manvel man by deputies Feb. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 2 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 3 on suspicion of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb.3 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with four counts of theft of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of habitation with intended other felony.
