Victoria police on Wednesday arrested a man they said was cutting parts out of vehicles.
About 3 a.m., officers were sent to a business in the 4500 block of North Navarro Street after a person called about "suspicious subjects" in the area, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, three people ran from the location, according to the news release.
Police arrested Travis Wells, 17, of Victoria, according to the news release.
The status of the two other people was not stated in the news release.
Officers found three catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw on the ground where Wells had been, according to the news release.
Wells was charged with theft of motor vehicle parts and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Wells was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000, according to online jail records.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation or probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of violation or a boundary or protective order and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Kyle man by deputies Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation of in a possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Service officials Nov. 3 on warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and violation of probation in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and on suspicion of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a bail jumping or failure to appear case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Alice man by deputies Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Bloomington man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case and engaging in organized criminal activity and property theft valued $2,500 - $30,000 cases.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Goliad woman by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.