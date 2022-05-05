A 42-year-old Victoria man was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Wednesday on three warrants, according to the Victoria County jail logs.
He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance and burglary of a habitation.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers May 4 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 4 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than a gram and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers May 4 on suspicion of violation of bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 4 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by deputies May 5 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 5 on two warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 5 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child by putting them in imminent danger of bodily injury.
