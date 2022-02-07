A Victoria man was arrested on suspicion of theft of property, possession of controlled substances and public intoxication Saturday evening, according to law enforcement records.
The man, 25, is suspected in the theft of an Asus laptop, Anker speaker, JLab earbuds, iFixit tool kit, Jordan bag with miscellaneous items and a Super Start car battery, according to a police report. The theft took place in the 3200 block of East Airline Road in Victoria.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Liberty Hill man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 4 on a Harris County warrant charging her with interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA - A 42-year-old Placedo woman by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false info and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of fleeing police officers.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and an in-state warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 39-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA - A 59-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less that 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Lolita man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor and assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Yoakum man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Yoakum man by officers Feb. 5 on DeWitt County warrants charging him with assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor, and a Dallas County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substances more than 400 grams and tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair, and warrants charging him with three counts of Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances greater than 400 grams, tampering with or fabricating evidence with the intent to impair, and warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on suspicion of interference with public duties, a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, a Class C misdemeanor, burglary of habitation with intended other felony and driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances less than 1 gram and less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a a child under 15.
- VICTORIA - A 70-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and abandoning and endangering a child through criminal negligence.
