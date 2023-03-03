Victoria resident Stephen Victor Orsak, 55, was charged by Victoria police Friday on suspicion of numerous drug and weapon charges.
Orsak was booked into the Victoria County Jail at 10:28 p.m. Thursday after his arrest on a drug charge, according to jail records. Friday, he received 16 additional charges.
Victoria Police Department Special Crime Unit detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation at a home in the 1200 block of Parsifal Street when they stopped a Ford F-150 carrying Orsak for a traffic violation in the 300 block of West Murray Street, Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesperson, said.
The detectives later executed a search warrant at the home and found drugs, weapons and additional items to sell or distribute narcotics, resulting in additional charges, Brogger said.
In total Orsak was arrested on suspicion of 17 drug and weapon charges, including possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, theft of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon for a short-barrel shotgun and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Orsak’s bail was set at $321,000. He remained at the Victoria County Jail Friday.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Mach 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 2 on six warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors and one charge of suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Houston man by officer March 2 on three warrants charging him with theft of property between $100-$750, and two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by sheriff’s deputies March 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an injury to a child/elderly or disabled person, criminal negligence case.
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies March 2 on two warrants each charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 2 on two warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and duty on striking unattended vehicle.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Bloomington man by sheriff’s deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies on two warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 55 -year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies March 3 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Port Lavaca man by sheriff’s deputies March 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, display a fictitious license plate and display of a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
DeWitt County
CUERO – A 24-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Feb. 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.
CUERO – A 40-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Feb. 23 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
CUERO – A 26-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Feb. 23 on a Lavaca County warrant charging her with theft of property between $750-$2,500, and four class C misdemeanors.
CUERO – A 40-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Feb. 23 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
CUERO – A 57-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
CUERO – A 43-year-old Texas City woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 26 on a Harris County warrant charging her with burglary of a vehicle.
CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
CUERO – A 36-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Feb. 27 on suspicion of criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or invalid and display of expired license plates.
CUERO – A 43-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Feb. 27 on suspicion of public intoxication.
CUERO – A 42-yer-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
CUERO – A 58-year-old Nordheim man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on a Karnes County warrant charging him with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram in a drug free zone.
CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping/failure to appear.
CUERO – A 47-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 28 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.
CUERO –A 28-year-old Yoakum man by a state trooper Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
CUERO – A 46-year-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of bond conditions.
CUERO – A 46-year-old Yorktown man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
CUERO – A 27-year-old Yoakum man by sheriff’s deputies March 1 on a charge of burglary of a building.
CUERO – A 44-year-old Woodsboro woman by a state trooper March 1 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and a warrant charging her with failure to appear.