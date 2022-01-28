A 22-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers Thursday on bail jumping and deadly conduct charges.
The officers arrested the man on warrants charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a control substance less than 28 grams case, bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
Officers also arrested him on suspicion of unlicensed carrying of a weapon where alcoholic beverages are sold and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
The man was booked into the Victoria County Jail at 9:53 p.m. Thursday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 27 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-750.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on warrants charging him with theft of property between $100-$750 and assault of a family or household member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Jan. 28 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and two counts of abandonment or endangering a child.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 28 on warrants charging him with two counts of making false reports to law enforcement and on suspicion of abandonment and endangering a child.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.