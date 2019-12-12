VICTORIA – A Victoria man was arrested on Wednesday on a Harris County warrant charging him with aggravated robbery and two Class C misdemeanors, among other charges.
Victoria police arrested Desmond Dewayne Williams in the 3000 block of East Red River Street at about 4:35 p.m., said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
Williams provided a false name when officers asked him to identified himself. As they tried to put him in handcuffs, he "lunged forward" and tried to break free from officers' grasp and run, Meaux said.
He was additionally accused of resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information as a result, she said.
He remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail Wednesday night in lieu of bonds totaling $46,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a credit or debit card abuse case and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on warrants charging him with burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $2,500-$30,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of interference with public duties.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of theft of a fire arm and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 1 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of racing on highway.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of racing on highway.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted and injured in the 3700 block of Houston Highway on Dec. 12.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Food from Snax Max in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on Dec. 11.
- VICTORIA – A Lincoln MKX, golden nugget ring and diamond ring were reported missing from a home in the 100 block of West Crestwood Drive on Dec. 11.
