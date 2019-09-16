ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Portland man by deputies Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on four warrants charging him with stalking.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Inez man by deputies Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 13 on a warrant charging her with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 13 on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Edna man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Cuero man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Albany, La. man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest; and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Weslaco man by deputies Sept. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 15 on a capias pro fine charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Goliad man by deputies Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with theft of property.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 15 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A man, age and city of residence not available, by a deputy Sept. 13 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage and possession of a controlled substance.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at home in the 10,000 block of U.S. 59 South on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at home in the 100 block of North Glass Street on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at home in the 600 block of West Oak Drive on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at home on Sept. 14.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A black trailer valued at $3,000 from home in the 100 block of Crescent Drive on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.