A Victoria man on Thursday was arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes involving a child.
Victoria police arrested Eric Estrada, 37, on a Jackson County warrant charging him with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.
Police arrested Estrada at 10:57 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Navarro Street, spokeswoman Lauren Meaux said in an email.
The arrest went without incident, Meaux said.
Estrada was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon on bonds totaling $270,000, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Katy woman by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Surfside man by deputies Sept. 9 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child by sexual contact, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years, aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.