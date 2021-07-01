A Victoria man was in jail Thursday on drug charges and a warrant from another county.
Victoria County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathaniel Fuentes, 21, at 5:06 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of failing to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces, according to jail records.
Fuentes had an outstanding Bexar County warrant charging him with making terroristic threats if imminent serious bodily injury and criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
Also, he was arrested on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams case from Bexar County.
Fuentes was booked into the Victoria County Jail on a combined $73,000 bond, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers June 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Austin woman by deputies June 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Granger man by deputies June 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers June 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Round Rock woman by deputies June 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers June 30 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, delivery of drug paraphernalia and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a dangerous drug case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
