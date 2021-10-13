A 40-year-old Victoria man on Wednesday was in jail on drug charges, according to online jail records.
The man was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 – 4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and delivery of marijuana less than ¼ of an ounce.
The man was arrested by Victoria police and booked into the Victoria County Jail at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday.
He remained in jail Wednesday evening on bonds totaling $60,500, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
The Victoria County Jail did not provide a daily arrest report for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.