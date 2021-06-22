A Victoria man was in jail Wednesday on drug and resisting arrest charges, according to jail records.
Joseph Barrett, 29, was arrested by Victoria police Tuesday at 12:11 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, resisting arrest, search or transport and escaping while under arrest or confined, according to jail records.
He also was arrested on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
Barrett was held at the Victoria County Jail Wednesday on a combined $82,500 bond.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 22 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 22 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Goliad man by officers June 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation cases.
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers June 22 on a warrant charging him with indecent exposure.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers June 22 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers June 22 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging her with harassment.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Houston man by officers June 23 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams, failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information and possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.