A Victoria man who was arrested on multiple drug-related and evading arrest detention charges remained in jail Tuesday.
Virgil Malatek, 46, was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies about 8:40 p.m. Monday on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, attempting to tamper with or fabricate physical evidence to impair an investigation, harassment of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance 3 — 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance 28 — 200 grams, according to jail records.
He had previous convictions for evading arrest detention, according to court records.
He was held at the Victoria County Jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $122,500, according to jail officials.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by troopers April 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on warrants charging him with burglary of habitation and criminal negligence in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person case and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 19 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 19 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
