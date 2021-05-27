A Victoria man was in jail Thursday on evading arrest or detention and parole violation charges.
Albert Ramirez Jr., 44, was arrested by Victoria police about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, according to jail records. He was also arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
Ramirez was held on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 26 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Austin man by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 26 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Cuero woman by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft $100 - $750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Rowlett man by deputies May 26 on warrants charging him with credit or debit card abuse of an elderly person.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 26 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.