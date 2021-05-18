A Victoria man was in jail Tuesday on a felony drug charge, according to jail records.
Fernando Lamas Jr., 25, was arrested by Victoria officers about 8:42 p.m. Monday on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, possession of a controlled substances less than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, according to jail records.
A Victoria woman, Kristina Melve, 28, was arrested on the same four charges with an additional unlawful carrying of a weapon charge at the same time Monday, according to jail records.
Questions sent to Victoria police were not answered Tuesday, and it is not clear whether the arrests are connected.
Melve posted a bond and had been released from the Victoria County Jail by Tuesday. Lamas remained jailed. His bond was set at $22,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 17 on a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender annually and criminal trespass and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an indecent exposure case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Meyersville man by deputies May 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old La Grange man by deputies May 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 17 on suspicion of abandonment or endangerment of a child to imminent danger of bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 17 on a warrant charging her with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.