Christopher Michael Schoppe

 Contributed Photo

Victoria police arrested Christopher Michael Schoppe, 40, of Victoria, on multiple drug charges and warrants at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

Schoppe was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, according to the Victoria County Jail records

He was also arrested on warrants charging him with criminal mischief $100-$750, bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a resisting arrest, search or transport case,  according to the Victoria County Jail records

Schoppe's total bond is set at $22,500, according to online jail records Thursday afternoon.

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-750.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Yoakum woman by officers May 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on San Patricio County warrants charging him with two counts of theft of property between $100-750
  • VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and two Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
  • VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 64-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man by officers June 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 and bail jumping and failure to appear cases and violation of probation in a Live Oak County possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.

