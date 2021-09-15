Police arrested a Victoria man Tuesday on numerous drug charges.
The man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less 4-200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and evading arrest or detention.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Sept. 14 suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers Sept. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Lardero man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him forgery of a financial instrument and property theft valued at $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with Class C misdemeanor on a violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with previous convictions and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
