ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by troopers April 23 on a warrant charging him with parole violation in a possession of a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 23 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Cuero man by officers April 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Palacios man by deputies April 23 on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 24 on warrants charging her with two counts of robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Edna man by officers April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by Texas Parks and Wildlife April 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search and transport.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Yoakum man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 25 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
Blotter: Victoria man arrested on parole violation
- Advocate staff report
