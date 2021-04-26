Blotter generic

  • ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by troopers April 23 on a warrant charging him with parole violation in a possession of a controlled substance case.
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 23 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Cuero man by officers April 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Palacios man by deputies April 23 on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
  • VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 24 on warrants charging her with two counts of robbery.
  • VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Edna man by officers April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by Texas Parks and Wildlife April 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
  • VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
  • VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search and transport.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Yoakum man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 25 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.