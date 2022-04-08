VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man was arrested April 7on a warrant charging him with prostitution or other for pay or soliciting a person younger than 18 years old, accord to arrest records.
He was arrested by a Department of public Safety trooper.
Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without final resolution and theft of a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license or identification certificate.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 7 on suspicion of two counts of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on suspicion of aggravated assault to a date or family member or household member with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance between1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two counts of manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on two warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, felony, and two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on a Jones County warrant charging him with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, and two out-of-state warrants charging him with fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
