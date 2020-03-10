Victoria man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child
VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Monday on multiple charges related to sexual assault of a child.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders task force, Victoria police arrested Ruben Baldez in the 100 block of Ivanhoe on warrants charging him with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse of a continuous child victim and sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
Baldez attempted to evade arrest, but was unsuccessful, officials said. He remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail on Tuesday night in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500.
Thief steals from lawn company
VICTORIA – A backpack blower, a backpack sprayer, and more landscaping gear were reported stolen from a local lawn company on March 10.
The offenders stole the lawn equipment from the business owner and slashed the owner's tire, according to a Victoria Police report. The thief also took a chainsaw and a pole saw.
Officers estimated the value of the stolen goods between $750 and $2,500, according to the report.
Girlfriend scratches boyfriend's lip
VICTORIA – A woman "engaged in family violence" by scratching her boyfriend on the upper lip on March 9.
The woman had engaged in family violence previously on Nov. 19 and Jan. 9, according to a Victoria Police report
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – a 43-year-old Austin man by deputies March 9 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Florida man by officers March 9 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 9 on two warrants charging her with theft of property worth between $100 - $750.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 9 on a warrant charging abandoning or endangering a child.
- VICTORIA –A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 9 on a warrant charging continuous violence against the family.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Richmond man by deputies March 9 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a burglary of vehicle and evading arrest and detention cases.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 9 on a warrant charging child support contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by by deputies on March 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 9 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers March 10 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of prohibited substances and items in a correctional or civil containment facility.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 10 on a warrant charging her with violating a bond or protective order two times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 10 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals March 10 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a BAC higher than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies March 10 on a warrant charging child support contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 10 on warrants charging him with theft of property worth between $50-$500.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 10 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and on a warrant charging bond forfeiture charging her with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
