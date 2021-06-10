A Victoria man was booked into jail on an online solicitation of a minor charge on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Justin Carrera, 33, was arrested by troopers about noon Wednesday on a warrant charging him with online solicitation of a minor, according to jail records.
Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by two to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code. In addition, a jury can assess a fine of up to $10,000 for the offense.
Carrera was released on bond by Thursday afternoon, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 9 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, resisting arrest search or transport and Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old DeLeon woman by deputies June 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Pharr man by deputies June 9 on suspicion of money laundering $30,000 - $150,000 and violation of Money Service Act.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a public servant, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by troopers June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Houston man by officers June 9 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive by providing false information and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by troopers June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on warrants charging him with property theft of more than $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on a warrant charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport.
