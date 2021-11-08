ARRESTED
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath, possession of marijuana between 5-50 pounds, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and three counts of abandoning and endangering a child without intent to return.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on a warrant charging surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Conroe woman by deputies Nov. 5 on a Refugio County warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA - A 52-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on warrants charging surety off bond in unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on a Nueces County warrant charging bond forfeiture in a bail jumping and failure to appear in a felony case and a warrant charging duty on striking unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Edna man by deputies Nov. 6 on Jackson County warrants charging surety off bond in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle cases.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on an in-state warrant charging violation of parole and suspicion of obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 49-year-old Beeville man by troopers Nov. 7 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Inez man by officers Nov. 7 on Brazoria County warrants charging obstruction or retaliation, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Bay City man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Houston woman by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of smuggling of people.
