ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Gonzales man by officers April 3 one suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Bloomington man by officers April 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Bloomington man by officers April 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
