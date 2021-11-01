ARRESTED
- VICTORIA: A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 29 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA: A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of controlled substances between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA: A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a manufacture and delivery of controlled substances greater than or equal to 400 grams case.
- VICTORIA: A 29-year-old Inez man by officers Oct. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA: A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 on warrants charging surety off bond in manufacture and delivery of controlled substances between 1-4 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds cases.
- VICTORIA: A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA: A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 29 on a warrant charging driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA: A 32-year-old San Marcos man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging theft of firearm.
- VICTORIA: A 25-year-old Cuero woman by officers Oct. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA: A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA: A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA: A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of injuring a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause severe bodily injury or mental harm.
- VICTORIA: A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA: A 44-year-old Ganado man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Jackson County warrants charging sex offenders duty to register for life annually, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child due to sexual contact and an in-state warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA: A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA: A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA: A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on warrants charging surety off bond in possession of dangerous drug and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA: A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging assault of a police officer or judge.
- VICTORIA: A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA: A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA: A 21-year-old Orange Grove woman by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Nueces County warrant charging theft of firearm.
- VICTORIA: A 26-year-old Orange Grove man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA: A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
