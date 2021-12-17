U.S. Marshals Service officials arrested on Thursday a 37-year-old Victoria man on a warrant charging him on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
He was also charged with bail jumping or failure to appear and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substances less than 28 grams case.
He was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Friday evening on bonds totaling $234,000, according to online jail records.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with property theft valued at less than $100 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury and by deputies on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a property theft valued at $100 — $750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Dallas man by troopers Dec. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of property theft valued at less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Cleveland man by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and theft of service valued at $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old McAllen woman by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
