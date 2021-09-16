Police on Wednesday arrested Victoria man a warrant charging him with violating a boundary or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
The man, a 44-year-old Victoria resident, was arrested at 12:30 p.m., according to jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant charging him with property theft valued at $100 - $750.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
