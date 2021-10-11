Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of family or household member with a previous conviction case.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Baytown man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third offense and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct 8 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams case, and two warrants charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officer Oct. 8 on a warrant charging a class C misdemeanor and suspicion of a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA - A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Bloomington man Oct. 10 by deputies on suspicion of burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $1,500-$20,000, failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a BAC at or above 0.15.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Mesquite man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of four counts of violation of bond or protective orders and stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.