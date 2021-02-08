ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 5 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of two counts of harassment of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Harker Heights man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Rockport woman by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of interfering with emergency request for vehicles and assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old El Campo man by troopers Feb. 7 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
