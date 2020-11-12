Arrested
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Houston woman by troopers on Nov. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers on Nov. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers on Nov. 11 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers on Nov. 11 on suspicion of burglary of habitation, interfering with an emergency request for assistance and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Nov. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers on Nov. 11 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Houston woman by deputies on Nov. 11 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failing to appear.
