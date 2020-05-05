Generic police tape

Man assaulted VICTORIA -A 24-year-old Victoria man said he was assaulted by a family member May 4.

The man said he was hit in the face with a closed fist which caused him pain, according to a Victoria police report.

The incident occurred at the man’s home in the 100 block of Deerwood Drive at about 9:45 p.m., according to the report.

  • ARRESTED
  • VICTORIA – A 41-year-old San Antonio man by deputies May 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
  • VICTORIA – A 56-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies May 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a government record to defraud or harm, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
