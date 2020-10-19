Man assauted by perston wtih pistol
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man was assaulted by a person with a handgun or pistol at a home in the 1800 block of Lova Drive on Sept. 19. A Victoria police report describing the assault did not say whether anyone was arrested or injured.
Bike reported stolen from Victoria parking lot
VICTORIA — A Huffy Scout bicycle valued at $160 was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 4000 block of Houston Highway on Sept. 18. The theft was reported by a 51-year-old Victoria man.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Fountain Hills, Arizona, man by deputies Oct. 16 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, money laundering of $30,000-$150,000 and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Placedo woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of theft of property valued less than $2,500, possession of a controlled substance less than gram, forgery and theft of services $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and racing on the highway.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon.
