ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 10 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Meyersville man by officers Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old San Antonio man by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Cuero man by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant chagrin him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class C misdemeanor and harassment of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by offices Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on warrants charging him with two counts of robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Sept. 11 on warrants charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, bail jumping and failure to appear and on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Bloomington man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Port O’Connor woman by deputies Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated, theft of property valued between $100-$750 and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Placedo man by deputies Sept. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing, assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and assault causing bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.