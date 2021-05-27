A Victoria man charged with arson was in jail Friday, according to jail records.
Orlando Faz, 41, was arrested by Victoria fire marshal officials about 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with arson, according to jail records.
The Victoria Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Swan Drive about 4:19 p.m. Monday for calls describing a structure fire, said Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler on Friday. The fire was quickly extinguished, he said.
Investigators from the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office responded and conducted an investigation. Based on information gathered at the scene, the investigators sought an arrest warrant for Faz, Legler said.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Faz was held at the Victoria County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substances 1 — 4 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Jourdanton man by deputies May 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 27 on suspicion of delivery of marijuana quarter ounce to 5 pounds, possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, evading arrest detention and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 27 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Sweeny man by deputies May 27 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 27 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Houston man by deputies May 27 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Yoakum man by U.S. Marshals officials on a warrant charging him with invasive visual recording.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 27 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance 3 — 28 grams and on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on suspicion of evading arrest detention and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice by refusal and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
