Police arrested a Victoria man on suspicion of aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon.
Victoria police arrested Gaven Galindo, 22, at 2:21 p.m. on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon and criminal mischief valued at $1,500 - $20,000, according to jail records.
Galindo was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon on a combined $110,000 bond, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging her with striking a fixture on the highway landscape causing more than $200 in damage.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying a weapon.
