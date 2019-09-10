WRECKED
- VICTORIA – No one was injured in a three-vehicle wreck Monday night in the 11600 block of U.S. 59.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of deadly conduct with a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $100 and $750 case.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bay City man by troopers Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in two criminal mischief cases.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Hallettsville man by deputies Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him with unlicensed installation of a tracking device.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 6 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Cuero man by troopers Sept. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Placedo man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a criminal trespassing case and a bail jumping and failure to appear case and on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Edna woman by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Yoakum man by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of sexual assault.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on three warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 7 on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, theft of property between $100 and $750, surety off bond in a bail jumping case and surety off bond in a failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 8 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and a warrant charging her with forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on five warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Seguin man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a felony warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on five warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful restraint of a juvenile less than 17 years of age case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with evading arrest, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Bryan man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 9 as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Seadrift man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Harlingen man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an online solicitation of a minor case.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on bond forfeiture in two violation of a bond or protective order cases and on two warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Inez woman by deputies Sept. 9 on a capias pro fine charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
