ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on three warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Seguin man by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of two counts of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful restraint of a person younger than 17 years of age case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Bryan woman by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by marshals Sept. 9 as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Seadrift man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a simulated substance represented to a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Harfingen man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an online solicitation of a minor case.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in two violation of bond or protective order cases.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Portland, Ore. woman by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with burglary of building.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Edna man by deputies Sept. 10 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 10 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 10 on a Comal County warrant charging him with manslaughter. The suspect
remained at the Victoria County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $100,000 surety bond, but no additional information about this arrest was available.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Fannin woman by officers Sept. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – An Apple Macbook Pro valued between $750-$2,500 from a 30-year-old man at a community center in the 1800 block of Nimitz Street on Sept. 10.
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous groceries from a Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on Sept. 10.
- VICTORIA – A Ford F-150 from the 3600 block of Bobolink Lane on Sept. 10.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet in the 600 block of Brocton Drive. Adidas golf shoes, a radar detector, hats and a diaper bag were reported stolen of Sept. 10.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 3900 block of Azalea Street on Sept. 10.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old man reported he was physically assaulted at a home int he 1600 block of Levi Street on Sept. 10.
