A Victoria County jury has convicted a man who was accused of assaulting a member of his household.
Robb William Urso, 50, of Victoria, was found guilty Tuesday of assaulting a family member and causing them bodily injury, according to a Victoria County District Attorney's news release issued Friday.
Jurors spent 13 minutes deliberating, according to court records. Urso is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on June 15 at the Victoria County Courthouse, 101 N Bridge St.
Urso's conviction comes almost two years after a member of his household reported an incident to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 14, 2019.
Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles with Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey, who was second chair, prosecuted the case.
Attorney Stephen Kidder defended Urso.
