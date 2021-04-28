Victoria man in jail on multiple drug charges, resisting arrest
A Victoria man remained in jail Wednesday on drug-related charges, authorities said.
A traffic stop in the 2400 block of North Laurent Street about 2:48 p.m. Monday resulted in the arrest of Jose Garcia, 38, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Officers searched Garcia’s vehicle after a K9 alerted investigators, Brogger said. The arrest also resulted in a search of his home.
Garcia attempted to hide the drugs by ingesting them, Brogger said.
Garcia had crack cocaine and alprazolam, and the amount seized indicated he was intending to sell them, Brogger said.
Garcia was charged by officers on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and resisting arrest, search or transport, according to jail records.
He remained in the Victoria County Jail on a $72,500 bond, according to jail officials.
Victoria crash sends one to hospital, other driver ticketed
An injured woman was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, authorities said.
The driver of one of the vehicles was ticketed for failing to control his vehicle’s speed, said Officer Trenton Ballard, who responded to the scene.
Police and emergency medical responders were called to a crash near the intersection of Houston Highway and John Stockbauer Drive about 6 p.m., Ballard said.
A Chevrolet SUV was turning out of a nearby gas station when a northbound Chrysler sedan on the highway struck the front of the vehicle, Ballard said.
The sole occupant of the SUV, Diane Koop, of Victoria, was taken to Citizens Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the sedan, Nikia Dilworth, was not injured and was cited by police for speeding, Ballard said.
The entrance to the gas station was closed for about 30 minutes as wreckers cleared the area.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Telferner man by deputies April 27 on suspicion of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of a firearm, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Waco man by deputies April 27 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, theft of a firearm, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old East Bernard man by deputies April 27 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 28 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Lawon, Okla., man by officers April 28 on suspicion of tampering with identification numbers, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, search or transport and on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old McAllen man by officers April 28 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, three or more times.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers April 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
