A Victoria man accused of using counterfeit currency was in jail Tuesday, according to jail records.
Chase Wright, 29, is accused of using forged $100 bills during a transaction in December 2019, according to an indictment handed down by a Victoria County grand jury in January.
Wright was arrested by Victoria County sheriff's deputies at 5:36 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with forgery of a government instrument, money or securities, according to jail records.
The offense is a third-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by up to 2 to 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code. A fine of up to $10,000 can also be assessed.
Wright was held on a $30,000 bond at the Victoria County Jail Tuesday,
Wright pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury in 2016 and was sentenced to 45 days in jail and a $750 fine, according to court records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Placedo woman by deputies May 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 24 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a forgery or financial instrument case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Cathedral City, Calif., woman by officers May 24 on suspicion of prostitution.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 24 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers May 25 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 25 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Houston man by deputies May 25 on a warrant charging him with credit or debit card abuse.
