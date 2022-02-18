A man was reported assaulted at a Victoria home Thursday.
The incident was reported at 11:32 a.m. and classified as an assault causing bodily injury, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The man was reported to have been assaulted by a person's hands, fists or feet.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Goliad County surety off bond warrant charging him in a driving while intoxicated case. Later the same day, he was arrested by deputies on a surety off bond warrant charging him in a theft of property between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and felony escape while arrested or confined.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Goliad man by deputies Feb. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Fannin man by deputies Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA —A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault to a family or household member with a previous conviction and stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Cuero man by deputies on a Bastrop County warrant charging him with violation of a bond or protective order more than two times in 12 months.
- VICTORIA —A 31-year-old LaMarque man by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.