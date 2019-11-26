VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man was stabbed several times with a beer bottle early Monday morning.
Hector Rodriguez reported that he was stabbed at a home in the 2100 block of North Ben Jordan Street about 4:30 a.m.
Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital after the incident, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
Gorge Alvarado-Perez, 19, of Victoria, was arrested by Victoria police on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing about 5 a.m. Monday.
He remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail on Tuesday evening.
Bus catches fire
EDNA – A bus had a mechanical failure and caught fire Monday afternoon on U.S. 59 South near Farm-to-Market Road 300.
No one was injured in the fire, though the charter bus was damaged, said Capt. Bruce McConathy, of the Edna Police Department.
The Edna Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene between noon and 1 p.m., he said.
Fishing gear stolen
VICTORIA – Multiple items were reported stolen from the back of a 23-year-old Victoria man’s truck Nov. 25 at a home in the 400 block of North Glass Street.
Items reported stolen included four fishing rods and an Exoxgear speaker.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 25 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, a Class C misdemeanor, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawfully carrying a weapon, engaging and organized in criminal activity and deadly conduct.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Woodward, Okla. man by deputies Nov. 25 on bond forfeiture in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 25 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, a Class C misdemeanor, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawfully carrying a weapon, engaging and organized in criminal activity and deadly conduct.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Yoakum man by officers Nov. 25 on warrants charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with criminal nonsupport.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with duty on striking fixture or highway landscape greater than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Granger man by deputies Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 25 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, a Class C misdemeanor, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawfully carrying a weapon, engaging and organized in criminal activity and deadly conduct.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
ASSAULT
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old woman reported she was shot with a BB gun at a home in the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue on Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.