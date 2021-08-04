Victoria police arrested a Cuero man and a Victoria man on drug charges Tuesday.
Police arrested Victoria resident Jatavian Moore, 21, and Cuero resident Jacob McKnight, 25, at 5:01 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records. A sheriff’s official said Moore had given authorities a false name.
Moore also was arrested on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft valued at $100 — $750 case.
Both were booked into the Victoria County Jail.
On Wednesday, McKnight remained in jail on $84,000 bond, and Moore remained in jail on a $38,000 bond, according to online jail records.
