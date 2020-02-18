Officer assaulted
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old police officer was assaulted by Victoria man on Feb. 16.
The officer was assaulted at DeTar Hospital Navarro about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Boyfriend breaks in
VICTORIA - A man broke into a home in the 600 block of Nelson Avenue and assaulted his girlfriend on Feb. 15, according to a police report
Officers responded to the home, where the man punched his 27-year-old girlfriend and stole her Samsung Galaxy JY Prime, according to the report.
Damage to the home's side door frame was also reported.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury, family violence, impeding breath.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on a warrant charging surety off bond in an unlawfully carrying a weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a property theft less than $2,5000 with two or more previous convictions case and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Bloomington man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and by deputies Feb. 19 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Beeville man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on surety off bond in a driving with an invalid licenses with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 19 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 19 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in two driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level greater than 0.15 cases.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 19 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury, family violence, by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 19 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A coin collection machine on Feb. 15 at Rafter M Laundry in the 800 block of North Ben Jordan Street.
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet Caprice on Feb. 15 in the 1800 block of North Wheeler Street A radio was reported stolen and an air conditioner was reported as vandalized.
- VICTORIA – A Dodge Challenger on Feb. 17 in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street. A radar detector and dish camera were reported stolen.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 15 at a home in the 700 block of East Airline Road.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 15 at a home in the 700 block of East Airline Road.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 16 in the 4600 block of North Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 16 at a home in the 1200 block of Mallette Drive.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 17 at a home in the 1900 block of Morningside Street.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 18 in the 1100 block of Sam Houston Drive.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 18 in the 2500 block of Dogwood Street.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Pants, diapers and toys on Feb. 15 from a 25-year-old woman at a hotel in the 8100 block of northeast Zac Lentz Parkway.
- VICTORIA – A green Mongoose bicycle on Feb. 16 from a home in the 3600 block of Wildwood Street.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – Vehicle paint on a Chevrolet Feb. 16 at a home in the 1500 block of Rosebud Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.