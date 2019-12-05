VICTORIA - Victoria Police have received numerous calls involving scams.
The callers pretend to be employees of American Electric Power Company, according to a department news release.
The Police Department records division has even reported receiving the same scam calls, according to the release.
The callers are either requesting a billing department or advise the “customer” to call 877-579-2499 to make a claim concerning their meter, according to the release.
Victoria Police said that AEP will not contact consumers director and the consumers’ retail electric provider is the point of contact, according to the release.
ARRESTED
Victoria county
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 4 on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts burglary of a vehicle, failure to identify with intent to give false information, theft of property $100-$750 and on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Edna woman by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging her with criminal nonsupport.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Midlothian man by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Yorktown woman by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with driving without a license with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Ganado man by officers Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Ogden, UT man by deputies Dec. 5 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated third of more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 5 on warrants charging him with contempt of court in a child support case and failure to identity with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places.
DeWitt County
- CUERO - A 38-year-old Victoria woman by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Nov. 1 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
- CUERO - A 25-year-old Edna man by a deputy Nov. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear, and a charge of possession drug paraphernalia, fined $384.90.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 1 on warrants charging Count 1, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, Count 2, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than1g and a charge of no driver’s license, fined $293.80.
- CUERO - An 18-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Nov. 1 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- CUERO - A 38-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Nov. 1 on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and escape while arrested or confined-felony.
- CUERO - A 34-year-old Splendora woman by a Department of Public Safety trooper Nov. 1 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- CUERO - A 32-year-old Shiner man by a state trooper Nov. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO - A 20-year-old Yorktown man by Cuero police Nov. 1 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- CUERO - A 59-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Nov. 1 on charges of public intoxication, fined $541; and criminal trespass.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Karnes City man by a deputy Nov. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO - A 22-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Nov. 3 on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and on Gonzales County warrants charging possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, Count 1, possession of a controlled substance between 104 grams, Count 2, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- CUERO - A 57-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 3 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO - A 25-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 3 on a charge o f driving while license invalid.
- CUERO - A 32-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Nov. 4 on charges of disorderly conduct by discharging or displaying a firearm, theft of a firearm, and tampering with identification numbers.
- CUERO - A 43-year-old Yoakum woman by Cuero police Nov. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a fraudulent possession of a controlled substance a prescription medication.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Yoakum woman by a deputy Nov. 5 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO - A 41-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Nov. 5 on charges of public intoxication, fined $469; and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO - A 28-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Nov. 6 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
- CUERO - A 22-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Nov. 6 on a charge of no or expired vehicle registration, and a capias pro fine charging no driver’s license, fined $391.30.
- CUERO - A 44-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 6 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft case, and on charges of defective equipment on motor vehicle, fined $218; no or expired auto registration, fined $218; and bail jumping and failure to appear, fined $616.
- CUERO - A 38-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Nov. 6 on a warrant charging engaging in organized criminal activity.
- CUERO - A 45-year-old Taylor man by Yoakum police Nov. 6 on warrants charging engaging in organized criminal activity, and theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions enhanced.
- CUERO - A 46-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 6 on a charge of illegal entry.
- CUERO - An 18-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Nov. 6 on a warrant charging engaging in organized criminal activity.
- CUERO - A 20-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Nov. 6 on charges of driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200.
- CUERO - A54-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 6 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
- CUERO - A 38-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Nov. 6 on a warrant charging engaging in organized criminal activity.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Yorktown woman by a deputy Nov. 8 on a warrant charging her with motion to revoke probation in an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- CUERO - A 38-year-old Westhoff woman by a deputy Nov. 8 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a robbery case.
- CUERO - A 46-year-old Karnes City man by a deputy Nov. 8 on warrants charging Count 1, retaliation, Count 2, attempted harassment of a public servant enhanced; Count 1, theft from a elderly person, Count 2, felony theft between $2,500-$30,000 from an elderly person; and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- CUERO - A 33-year-old Houston woman by a deputy Nov. 8 on five charges of possession of a dangerous drug; five capias pro fines charging operating a motor vehicle with fictitious plates, fined $391.10; bail jumping and failure to appear, fined $286; no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $441.10; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $641; and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $453.70; and charges of no or expired registration, fined $332.80,and a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear, fined $286.
- CUERO - An 18-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Nov. 8 on a charge of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
- CUERO - A 41-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Nov. 8 on a charge of possession of a control substance less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Kenedy man by a deputy Nov. 8 on a warrant charging burglary of a habitation, and charges of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, and possession of a control substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Nov. 8 on a charge of driving while license invalid, fined $374.
- CUERO - A 24-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Nov. 9 on a charge of resisting arrest, and warrants charging bond forfeiture in a burglary of a habitation case, bond forfeiture in an unlawful possession of a firearm case, and bond forfeiture in a theft of a firearm case.
- CUERO - A 41-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Nov. 9 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault case.
- CUERO - A 27-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 9 on charges of running a stop sign, fined $208; and fail to appear, fined $616.
- CUERO - A 35-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Nov. 10 on warrants charging violation of probation in a sex offender’s duty to register for life, annually, and sex offender’s duty to register for life, annually.
- CUERO - A 28-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Nov. 12 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- CUERO - A 35-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 12 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between Penalty Group 3-28 grams case.
- CUERO - A 37-year-old Adkins man by a deputy Nov. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO - A 41-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 12 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, and public intoxication.
- CUERO - A 36-year-old Cuero man by U.S. Marshals Nov. 13 on a Grimes County warrant charging forgery, a Harris County warrant charging theft between $750-$2,500 and a warrant charging violation of parole.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — Two debit cards, wallet, driver's license, four credit cards and two store credit cards from a store in the 6500 block of Nursery Drive on Dec. 4.
- VICTORIA — A wallet, Ford F150 key fob, three house keys, a driver’s license, University of Houston-Victoria student ID, Social Security card, debit card and an Oakley keychain lanyard from the 9400 block of Zac Lentz Parkway on Dec. 4.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 2200 block of East North Street on Dec. 4.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a parking garage in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive on Dec. 4.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1100 block of Stayton Avenue on Dec. 4.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA — A 2019 black Chevrolet silverado at a home in the 100 block of Alydar Drive on Dec. 5.
- VICTORIA — A 2018 black Kia Optima at a home in the 100 block of Alydar Drive on Dec. 5.
