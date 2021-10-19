Victoria police arrested a 32-year-old woman Tuesday on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Elexia Manzanalez, of Victoria, was arrested at 5:20 p.m., according to jail records.
Manzanalez was also arrested on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a failure to register annually as a sex offender case.
Manzanalez was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where she was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $60,000, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 19 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officer Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation and bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and violation of probation in an aggravated assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Cuero man by deputies Oct. 19 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest search or transport cases and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Wharton man by deputies Oct. 19 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 4 - 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Elsa man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Edcouch man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on a warrant charging him with property theft $750 - $2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 20 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminally negligent child abandonment or endangerment case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
