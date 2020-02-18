VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman was accused of possession of a dangerous drug on Feb. 15
Victoria deputies stopped the woman's vehicle in the 2000 block of Southwest Moody Street, where they discovered a clear plastic bag of marijuana and five pills of quetiapne fumarate, according to an incident report.
Quetiapne fumarate a medication prescribed to treat mental or mood conditions.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia and taken into custody of the Victoria County Jail.
Gun, cellphone reported missing
VICTORIA – A gun and cellphone were reported stolen from a vehicle on Feb. 16.
A 9mm pistol and iPhone XS were reported stolen from a home in the 600 block of Holzheauser Road in Inez, according to an incident report.
INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
VICTORIA – A Victoria County grand jury returned indictments on the following people in January.
- Natalie Ann Jones, 37, of Lone Tree, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 22. In a separate case, she was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 11, 2019.
- Henry Newton Little III, 47, of Victoria, on a charge of injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on Sept. 10.
- Jennifer Leigh Little, 46, of Victoria, on a charge of injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on Sept. 10.
- Crystal Nichole Luksa, 34, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Aug. 26.
- Benito Cuevas Partida Jr., 25, of Victoria, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Zackery Marvin Ray, 23, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 12.
- Vicas Alizay Reyes, 17, of Victoria, on a charge of assault of a public servant on Sept. 21.
- Darious Demond Richardson, 22, of Bay City, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of theft of a firearm on April 25. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and theft of a firearm on July 7.
- Pete Rocha III, 42, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on June 3, 2018.
- George Ray Rosales, 48, of Victoria, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on June 10, 2018.
- Kane Donavan Rosas, 19, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Dec. 20, 2018.
- Kimblerly Boerm Ross, 43, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on April 24.
- Antonio Roberto Salcido, 47, of Gregory, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on July 14, 2018.
- Daniel Lee Salinas, 53, of Yorktown, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on Jan. 22, 2018.
- Jesse Ralph Sanchez, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 22.
- Jesus Zerrato Sanchez, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of attempt to tamper with or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on June 30, 2018.
- Patrick Ray Sanchez, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Oct. 4, 2018.
- Taylin Demetrius Sledge, 25, of Victoria, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and four counts of theft of a firearm on April 25.
- Mike Vasquez Jr., 49, of Victoria, on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Nov. 21.
- Jessica Marie Vela, 34, of Vitoria, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence on Nov. 13.
- Roberto Villarreal, 43, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 15.
- Sadey Johnay White, 20, of Victoria, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of theft of a firearm on April 25.
- Gavin D. Wilkins, 41, of Houston, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Aug. 29.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 16 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a property theft between $750 - $2,500 case and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 16 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and as a detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Beeville man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
