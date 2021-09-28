A 21-year-old Victoria woman on Monday was arrested on organized criminal activity charges.
Victoria County sheriff’s deputies arrested the woman at 11 a.m. on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to jail records.
The woman was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where she remained Tuesday evening on bonds totaling $50,000, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in bail jumping and failure to appear, failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false or fictitious info and criminal mischief valued at $750 — $2,500 cases.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of violation of a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in criminal negligence in a child abandonment or endangerment, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and driving while intoxicated cases.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure site.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
